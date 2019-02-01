WATERLOO -- A Waterloo woman was arrested after police say she hit two men with a pool stick at a bar.
Sophia Elise Utsler-Stone, 18, of 1638 Cornwall Ave., was arrested Tuesday at Chasers Pub, 2005 University Ave., and charged with two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
She was booked and released from the Black Hawk County Jail.
According to Waterloo Police, Utsler-Stone intervened in an argument between Jamison Moser and another man by hitting Moser on the hip with a pool stick.
Another bar patron, Rodney Rien, intervened, and Utsler-Stone then hit Rien with the pool stick on his right hand, according to police.
Both men were treated for minor injuries, according to police.
