Woman charged in money laundering investigation

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman is the latest person to be arrested in connection with alleged drug proceeds sent from Iowa to Mexico.

On Wednesday, 33-year-old Karissa Sue Foust, of 2201 Regal Ave., was arrested on a warrant for one count of money laundering, a felony. Bond was set at $25,000.

Authorities allege Foust was obtaining drugs from a ring that moved methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl from Mexico to Black Hawk County and was helping distribute the narcotics.

She allegedly used a Western Union service at a Waterloo grocery store to wire $942 in drug proceeds to a recipient in Culiacan, the capital of the Mexican state of Sinaloa, on Oct. 27, 2021, according to court records.

At least six others have been charged in the money laundering investigation in recent months – Samuel Roland Monroe, Rylee Diane Wenman, Megan Heying, Richard Mohorne, Mark Sayles and Jordan Elizabeth Aswegan.

