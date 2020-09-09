 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman charged in dog's death in rural Waterloo
0 comments
breaking top story

Woman charged in dog's death in rural Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A woman has been arrested after a dead dog was discovered inside a bathroom at the rural Waterloo house where she had lived.

The landlord at the home in the 10000 block of Osage Road called the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 22 after he discovered in the remains of a black and white dog. The dog had been locked in a bathroom with no food or water, and the remains had been there so long they stuck to the floor.

Alicia Cai Swanson

Alicia Cai Swanson 

The landlord told deputies he was in the process of evicting the former tenant, who hadn’t lived at the house in about three months, according to court records.

On Friday, sheriff’s deputies arrested Alicia Cai Swanson, 22, on a charge of animal neglect causing death. She was released from jail pending trial.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

+1 
black hawk county sheriff logo patch clip
0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News