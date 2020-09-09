Woman charged in dog's death in rural Waterloo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A woman has been arrested after a dead dog was discovered inside a bathroom at the rural Waterloo house where she had lived.

The landlord at the home in the 10000 block of Osage Road called the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 22 after he discovered in the remains of a black and white dog. The dog had been locked in a bathroom with no food or water, and the remains had been there so long they stuck to the floor.

The landlord told deputies he was in the process of evicting the former tenant, who hadn’t lived at the house in about three months, according to court records.

On Friday, sheriff’s deputies arrested Alicia Cai Swanson, 22, on a charge of animal neglect causing death. She was released from jail pending trial.

