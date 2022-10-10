Woman charged after son found wandering naked

HAZLETON — A Hazleton woman has been arrested after neighbors found her young son unsupervised outside.

A passerby called authorities around noon on Oct. 4 after noticing a 3-year-old boy running naked and dirty in the 400 block of East Hayes Street around noon.

The child’s mother apparently didn’t now the child had left the house, and she determined he had made his escape by climbing through a back window.

Authorities had handled three similar calls this year in which the child had left the house and was found wandering the neighborhood – he was naked on at least one of the other occasions – according to court records.

Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies arrested the mother, Felicia Marie Buckman, 33, on one count of misdemeanor child endangerment. She was released pending trial.

