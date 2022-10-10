 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Woman charged after son found wandering naked

  • Updated
  • 0
052318jr-buchanan-sheriff-file-clip
JEFF REINITZ

HAZLETON — A Hazleton woman has been arrested after neighbors found her young son unsupervised outside.

A passerby called authorities around noon on Oct. 4 after noticing a 3-year-old boy running naked and dirty in the 400 block of East Hayes Street around noon.

The child’s mother apparently didn’t now the child had left the house, and she determined he had made his escape by climbing through a back window.

Authorities had handled three similar calls this year in which the child had left the house and was found wandering the neighborhood – he was naked on at least one of the other occasions – according to court records.

Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies arrested the mother, Felicia Marie Buckman, 33, on one count of misdemeanor child endangerment. She was released pending trial.

People are also reading…

Photos: 2022 UNI Homecoming Parade

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Must see! Massive sea lion found wandering around Alaska town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News