Woman charged after son found wandering naked

HAZLETON — A Hazleton woman has been arrested after neighbors found her young son unsupervised outside.
A passerby called authorities around noon on Oct. 4 after noticing a 3-year-old boy running naked and dirty in the 400 block of East Hayes Street around noon.
The child’s mother apparently didn’t now the child had left the house, and she determined he had made his escape by climbing through a back window.
Authorities had handled three similar calls this year in which the child had left the house and was found wandering the neighborhood – he was naked on at least one of the other occasions – according to court records.
Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies arrested the mother, Felicia Marie Buckman, 33, on one count of misdemeanor child endangerment. She was released pending trial.
Photos: 2022 UNI Homecoming Parade
Photos: 2022 UNI Homecoming Parade
UNI Homecoming 1
Kurt and Brenda Warner ride through the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade as VIPs in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 2
The Panther Marching Band strolls through downtown Cedar Falls in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 3
A crowd fills downtown Cedar Falls for the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 4
Kids await candy from parade floats during the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 5
Members of the International Student Promoters group march in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 6
Members of the University of Northern Iowa Army ROTC Panther Battalion hand out candy in the homecoming parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 7
The Panther Marching Band strolls through downtown Cedar Falls in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 8
The Panther Marching Band strolls through downtown Cedar Falls in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 9
The Panther Marching Band strolls through downtown Cedar Falls in the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 10
University of Northern Iowa alums Jim and Bonnie Raasch ride in the homecoming parade as Grand Marshalls in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 11
Kurt and Brenda Warner ride through the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade as VIPs in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 12
Kurt and Brenda Warner ride through the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade as VIPs in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 13
Kurt and Brenda Warner ride through the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade as VIPs in downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 14
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 15
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 16
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green waves to the crod as the University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 17
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 18
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 19
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 20
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 21
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 22
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 23
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 24
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 25
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 26
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 27
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Homecoming 28
The University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade rolls through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VIDEO: UNI Homecoming Parade
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.