Woman arrested on arson charges in weekend fire

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested after she allegedly set a fire near a home over the weekend.

Police arrested Linsie Michelle Refshauge, 39, on Sunday on a charge of first-degree arson. Bond was set at $25,000.

Authorities allege she set fire to a box containing another woman’s belongings outside 621 W. Ninth St. around 10:24 p.m. on Saturday because she was upset with her. She then left.

The burning box was next to other combustible items on the lawn, and two adults and two children were inside the house at the time.

The other woman ran outside and put out the flames before the fire could spread.

