Woman arrested Independence school break-in

INDEPENDENCE -- An Independence woman who is on probation for burglary has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a school and causing more than $10,000 damage last week.

Independence police arrested Autumn Christine Meiborg, 21, for first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and trespassing. Bond was set at $30,000.

The break-in at Independence West Elementary School, 1301 First St. SW, was discovered Friday night.

Authorities reviewed school security camera videos, and the investigation led to Meiborg, who was detained at a home at 914 Sixth Ave. SW.

Meiborg is currently on probation for the August 2015 break-in at Total Image hair salon and an August 2016 burglary to a garage at 515 Seventh St. SW. She is also awaiting trial in connection with a December 2019 high-speed drunk-driving chase in Cedar Rapid that ended in a crash.

