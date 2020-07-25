You are the owner of this article.
Woman arrested in Waterloo chase
WATERLOO -- A Waverly woman was arrested following a 100 mph chase in Waterloo early Friday.

Police were called to an unresponsive person in a Chevrolet Cavalier parked in the 300 block of East Fifth Street around 1:04 a.m. Friday. Officers woke the woman, who then decined to identify herself and drove off, according to police.

 The pursuit headed east on Independence Avenue with speeds of up to 100 mph in a 45 mph zone before Stop Sticks disabled the car outside of town, police said.

Kodie Maxine Kelley, 30, was arrested for eluding, harassment of a public officials and interference. Bond was set at $12,500.

