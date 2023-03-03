WATERLOO — A Davenport woman has been arrested in connection with two trucks stolen from a Waterloo business in October.

A pair of Chevrolet 3500 work trucks and an Alum-line trailer were reported stolen from the R.C. Willett Co. facility at 3040 Leversee Road on Oct. 23.

The trailer was later discovered at an Evansdale truck stop. One truck was found damaged in Cedar County, and the other was parked at a West Branch convenience store.

On Thursday, 30-year-old Brianna Leigh Moss was arrested for first-degree theft in the case. Bond was set at $10,000.

Moss is also awaiting sentencing in an October 2022 Davenport case where a hole was drilled in a Cadillac Escalade gas tank in an attempt to siphon gasoline, according to court records.

