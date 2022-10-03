 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman arrested in storage business burglary

WATERLOO — An Edgewood woman has been arrested for allegedly breaking into storage lockers at a rural Waterloo business in September.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Mia Marie Tice, 22, on Friday on three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of burglary to a vehicle.

Deputies were called to a theft at Iowa Storage Solutions, 2700 Gilbertville Road, on Sept. 11. They reviewed surveillance video that allegedly showed Tice and another person enter the business grounds through a hole in the fence and then opening storage units.

They also allegedly entered a 1986 Camero that was parked at the site, records state.

The Flying Cortes Trapeze Spectacular is a new act for this year’s National Cattle Congress Fair, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

PHOTOS: Downtown Lighting

