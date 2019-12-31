WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman was arrested after driving over a discarded Christmas tree while fleeing from a traffic stop Tuesday morning.
Police said Shakiya Kay Baker, 19, then crashed into another tree, wrecking her vehicle.
Baker, of 307 Kingsley Ave., was arrested for misdemeanor eluding and possession of marijuana. She was released from jail pending trial.
The incident played out around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Campbell Avenue and Clough Street while officers were involved in an unrelated traffic stop. Police attempted to stop Baker’s Toyota Camry as part of the investigation, and the Camry drove over a curb and around a squad car and headed south on Fletcher Avenue.
A few blocks later, the Camry swerved on the slippery pavement at the Sunset Road intersection and ran over a Christmas tree that had been put on the curb for pickup and then slammed into a tree at 327 Sunset.
