Woman arrested in meth investigation

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested in connection with a meth investigation.
Bridgette Marie Washington, 44, was arrested Tuesday for delivery of methamphetamine and violation of the drug tax stamp act. Bond was set at $100,000.
According to court records, officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force used an undercover operative to buy 97 grams of meth from Washington in August.
