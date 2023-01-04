 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical top story

Woman arrested in meth investigation

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested in connection with a meth investigation.

Bridgette Marie Washington, 44, was arrested Tuesday for delivery of methamphetamine and violation of the drug tax stamp act. Bond was set at $100,000.

According to court records, officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force used an undercover operative to buy 97 grams of meth from Washington in August.

More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in the US last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated. The total is a new record for the US and is a 15% increase from the previous record set in 2020. The provisional 2021 total translates to roughly one US overdose death every five minutes. In 2021 fentanyl and other synthetic opioids accounted for 71,000 overdoses, a 23% increase from the year before. There was also a 23% increase in deaths linked to cocaine and a 34% increase in fatalities involving meth and other stimulants. Experts have said the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the problem due to lockdowns isolating individuals with drug addictions.

