Woman arrested in Hazleton house crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAZLETON -- An Independence woman has been arrested after she allegedly hit a house in Hazleton while driving Saturday.

Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Renee Lynette Ohl, 37, for second-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended and failure to have insurance. She was also cited for failure to maintain control, open container and unlawful possession of a driver’s license.

She was later released from jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ohl was driving a Hyundai Elantra south in the 200 block of North Main Street/Highway 150 in Hazleton when she lost control of the vehicle. Her vehicle spun out and struck a tree and a house before coming to rest in a residential yard.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.