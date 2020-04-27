Woman arrested in Hazleton house crash

HAZLETON -- An Independence woman has been arrested after she allegedly hit a house in Hazleton while driving Saturday.
Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Renee Lynette Ohl, 37, for second-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended and failure to have insurance. She was also cited for failure to maintain control, open container and unlawful possession of a driver’s license.
She was later released from jail.
According to the sheriff’s office, Ohl was driving a Hyundai Elantra south in the 200 block of North Main Street/Highway 150 in Hazleton when she lost control of the vehicle. Her vehicle spun out and struck a tree and a house before coming to rest in a residential yard.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
