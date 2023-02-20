WATERLOO --- A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire in a home while someone was inside on Friday night.

Police arrested 29-year-old Diamond Unique Campbell, of 432 Belmont Ave., on a charge of first-degree arson. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Authorities allege Campbell started a fire inside 327 Adams St. shortly after 11 p.m. Friday. The resident, Sam Bailey, tried to put out the flames with a bowl of water, but Campbell knocked the bowl away, according to court records.

Waterloo Fire Rescue was called to the home and quickly extinguished the fire. The blaze caused minor damage in the room where it started and smoke damage to the rest of the house, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the resident with emergency shelter.

Court records show Campbell was also detained on a bench warrant in a prior misdemeanor assault case where she is accused of hitting someone with a tube of toothpaste in December 2021. She is also awaiting sentencing on a burglary charge where she allegedly reached into a parked car and punched a woman in the face in July 2021.

