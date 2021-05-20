 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested in Cedar Falls bail scam
0 comments
top story

Woman arrested in Cedar Falls bail scam

{{featured_button_text}}
Fatoumata Diallo

Fatoumata Diallo

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls police have arrested an Ohio woman in an apparent bail scam.

Fatoumata Diallo, 29, of Columbus, was detained after she was found with a bank envelope containing $18,330 in cash.

She is charged with first-degree theft, and bond was set at $10,000.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

Authorities allege someone called an elderly Cedar Falls couple Wednesday claiming to be a relative. The caller said he had been arrested and requested money for bail and attorney fees. Later that day Diallo arrived at the couple’s home and collected the cash, according to court records.

Diallo traveled to a Cedar Rapids bank were bank officials became suspicious when she tried to set up an account. The bank contacted police.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Capt. Jeff Sitzmann with the Cedar Falls Police Department said it wasn’t clear why the suspects targeted the Cedar Falls couple, but he said the bail scam is a common con.

Often the callers will pretend to be injured and mumble when they talk, hoping the victims will assume they are a relative, he said.

The Wednesday scam was different than most because it involved a person showing up to pick up the money, Sitzmann said. Usually con artists ask for credit card information or iTunes or Amazon gift cards as payment over the phone.

$5 for 5 months to support local journalism
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Waterloo Career Center celebrates work-based learning programs

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News