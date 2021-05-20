Woman arrested in Cedar Falls bail scam

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls police have arrested an Ohio woman in an apparent bail scam.

Fatoumata Diallo, 29, of Columbus, was detained after she was found with a bank envelope containing $18,330 in cash.

She is charged with first-degree theft, and bond was set at $10,000.

Authorities allege someone called an elderly Cedar Falls couple Wednesday claiming to be a relative. The caller said he had been arrested and requested money for bail and attorney fees. Later that day Diallo arrived at the couple’s home and collected the cash, according to court records.

Diallo traveled to a Cedar Rapids bank were bank officials became suspicious when she tried to set up an account. The bank contacted police.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Capt. Jeff Sitzmann with the Cedar Falls Police Department said it wasn’t clear why the suspects targeted the Cedar Falls couple, but he said the bail scam is a common con.

Often the callers will pretend to be injured and mumble when they talk, hoping the victims will assume they are a relative, he said.