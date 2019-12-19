WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly using drugs while looking after another person’s child in February.
Police arrested Alysa Ann Lindquist, 23, on Tuesday for child endangerment. She was later released pending trial.
Authorities were called to a home at 1151 Ackermant St. on Feb. 1 to check on conditions at the home.
Witnesses told officers a 6-month-old baby had been in a pack-and-play in a dirty diaper at the home. Officers noticed the odor of marijuana and found dirty diapers around the house but didn’t locate any supplies to care for a baby.
Lindquist and another person were in the home and had been looking after the child while the child’s father was out of town, according to court records. Lindquist allegedly gave police a small amount of marijuana, records state.
A urine test was positive for meth and marijuana, records state.
