 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Woman arrested for using another person's Social Security number to register vehicles

  • 0
071417jr-tama-courthouse-clip-mug

Tama County Courthouse

 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested after she allegedly used another person’s Social Security number to register two vehicles in Tama County.

Concepcion Torres-Vargas, 51, was arrested July 25 on a warrant for two counts of misdemeanor third-degree fraud. She was released from jail pending trial.

Authorities allege Torres used the Social Security number of a man who was born in 1893 and died in 1962 on applications for titles for a 2006 Chrysler Sebring and a 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan.

The applications were filed with the Tama County Treasurer’s Office in Toledo in March and May 2016. Warrants in the case were issued in 2018.

The Courier’s Most-Read Crime Stories from 2019

The Courier's Most-Read Crime Stories from 2019

Here are the top 10 most-read stories about crime, cops and courts in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.

UPDATE: Woman was shot while driving on Highway 218 (PHOTOS)
Crime and Courts
topical

UPDATE: Woman was shot while driving on Highway 218 (PHOTOS)

  • JEFF REINITZ
  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO – Police investigating the death of a woman who was driving on U.S. Highway 218 early Sunday said she and her passenger were struck b…

Missing woman found dead on UNI campus
Crime and Courts

Missing woman found dead on UNI campus

  • JEFF REINITZ
  • Updated
  • 0

A missing woman has been found dead in Cedar Falls.

UPDATE: Man grabs babysitter off Cedar Falls yard, attempts sexual assault
Crime and Courts

UPDATE: Man grabs babysitter off Cedar Falls yard, attempts sexual assault

  • JEFF REINITZ
  • Updated
  • 0

One person has been arrested for attacking a teenage girl in Cedar Falls on Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE WITH NAMES: One dead, two injured in Greenhill Road crash
Crime and Courts

UPDATE WITH NAMES: One dead, two injured in Greenhill Road crash

  • JEFF REINITZ
  • Updated
  • 0

A Waterloo woman was killed and two other people were injured following an apparent head-on crash of two vehicles on Greenhill Road near the Cedar Falls-Waterloo border.

Waterloo Police: Party bus shooting was not random act
Crime and Courts

Waterloo Police: Party bus shooting was not random act

  • JEFF REINITZ
  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO — A Friday night party bus excursion was supposed to mark the 2018 deaths of two people by gun violence.

UPDATE: Cheyanne Harris sentenced to life in prison for infant son's death
Crime and Courts
topical

UPDATE: Cheyanne Harris sentenced to life in prison for infant son's death

  • JEFF REINITZ
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW HAMPTON — Cheyanne Renae Harris sat quietly and declined to address the court Tuesday as she was sentenced to spend the rest of her life i…

UPDATE: Soules sentenced to probation for leaving fatal crash
Crime and Courts
topical

UPDATE: Soules sentenced to probation for leaving fatal crash

  • JEFF REINITZ
  • Updated
  • 0

A district court judge has accepted a plea agreement to impose probation for reality TV star Christopher Soules for leaving a 2017 crash that killed Kenneth Mosher of Aurora.

Waterloo police officer arrested for OWI following crash
Crime and Courts

Waterloo police officer arrested for OWI following crash

  • JEFF REINITZ
  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO – A Waterloo police officer has been arrested following a weekend crash while off duty.

NEW DETAILS: Stabbing and burned body cases are related, Waterloo police say
Crime and Courts

NEW DETAILS: Stabbing and burned body cases are related, Waterloo police say

  • JEFF REINITZ
  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO – An early Friday morning stabbing and a fiery crash moments later appear to be related, according to police who continue to investig…

UPDATE: Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed Waterloo teen
Crime and Courts

UPDATE: Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed Waterloo teen

  • JEFF REINITZ
  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO — Police have arrested a man in the case of a Waterloo teen who was found dead on a sidewalk over the weekend.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Volunteers assist cleanup efforts after Kentucky floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News