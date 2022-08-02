Woman arrested for using another person's Social Security number to register vehicles

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested after she allegedly used another person’s Social Security number to register two vehicles in Tama County.

Concepcion Torres-Vargas, 51, was arrested July 25 on a warrant for two counts of misdemeanor third-degree fraud. She was released from jail pending trial.

Authorities allege Torres used the Social Security number of a man who was born in 1893 and died in 1962 on applications for titles for a 2006 Chrysler Sebring and a 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan.

The applications were filed with the Tama County Treasurer’s Office in Toledo in March and May 2016. Warrants in the case were issued in 2018.

The Courier’s Most-Read Crime Stories from 2019