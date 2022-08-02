Woman arrested for using another person's Social Security number to register vehicles

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested after she allegedly used another person’s Social Security number to register two vehicles in Tama County.
Concepcion Torres-Vargas, 51, was arrested July 25 on a warrant for two counts of misdemeanor third-degree fraud. She was released from jail pending trial.
Authorities allege Torres used the Social Security number of a man who was born in 1893 and died in 1962 on applications for titles for a 2006 Chrysler Sebring and a 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan.
The applications were filed with the Tama County Treasurer’s Office in Toledo in March and May 2016. Warrants in the case were issued in 2018.
