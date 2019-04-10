WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to run over a couple and their child in a stroller.
Police said the attack happened in August, and an arrest warrant was obtained while the suspect was being treated for medical issues.
On Sunday, police arrested Iesha Mae Lynelle Sisk, 36, of 710 Wisconsin St., for three counts of assault while displaying a weapon. In this case, authorities said the weapon was a Pontiac Grand Prix.
Authorities allege Sisk tried to run over Amber Teague, 31, and Kory Holoman, 40, around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 while they were pushing a stroller with a 15-month-old boy, who is blind. She missed and drove off.
Sisk allegedly returned a short time later and drove through a yard trying to strike them again, according to court records. She hit a parked vehicle and apparently lost control of her vehicle, struck a porch on a nearby house, court records state.
When police arrived, they found flatted lawn furniture and crushed down among the tire tracks.
Sisk was released pending trial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.