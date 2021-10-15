Woman arrested for throwing chair at police following search

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested after she allegedly threw a chair at police during an early morning raid at her home.

Megan Lee Palmer, 18, of 1000 Grant Ave., was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver while armed with a firearm, interference causing bodily injury and assault on a peace officer.

According to court records, police were executing a search warrant at her home at about 6 a.m. Thursday in connection with a narcotics and firearm investigation. Officers found marijuana and a 9 mm Smith and Wesson handgun at the home.

When police began to arrest Palmer, she picked up a small chair and hurled it at a police officer, records state.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.