 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Woman arrested for threats at ice cream parlor

  • 0
Cedar Falls Police logo

CEDAR FALLS — An Amana woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening staff at a Cedar Falls ice cream parlor in October.

Cedar Falls police arrested Abigail Dawn Hinsley, 25, for two counts of first-degree harassment on Wednesday when she was released from MercyOne Medical Center. Bond was set at $10,000.

Police allege Hinsley entered Scoopski’s, 1828 Waterloo Road, around 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 29. She pointed a knife at staff and made threats. She yelled obscenities at employees and patrons and told workers that stabbing is the fastest way to die, according to court records.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is also looking into possibly bringing Highway 58 over Greenhill Road or Greenhill Road over Highway 58 in Cedar Falls, and turning the intersection into an interchange similar to what's at University Avenue or Viking Road.

She then left the store, and police found her a few blocks away. She was detained, and officers seized a knife, records state.

This isn't Hinsley first brush with authorities.

Court records show that in July 2021, Hinsley pleaded to misdemeanor assault charges for allegedly kicking staff when she was asked to leave an emergency shelter in Iowa City.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia agrees to rejoin Ukraine grain export deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News