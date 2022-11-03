Woman arrested for threats at ice cream parlor

CEDAR FALLS — An Amana woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening staff at a Cedar Falls ice cream parlor in October.

Cedar Falls police arrested Abigail Dawn Hinsley, 25, for two counts of first-degree harassment on Wednesday when she was released from MercyOne Medical Center. Bond was set at $10,000.

Police allege Hinsley entered Scoopski’s, 1828 Waterloo Road, around 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 29. She pointed a knife at staff and made threats. She yelled obscenities at employees and patrons and told workers that stabbing is the fastest way to die, according to court records.

She then left the store, and police found her a few blocks away. She was detained, and officers seized a knife, records state.

This isn't Hinsley first brush with authorities.

Court records show that in July 2021, Hinsley pleaded to misdemeanor assault charges for allegedly kicking staff when she was asked to leave an emergency shelter in Iowa City.