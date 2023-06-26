INDEPENDENCE — A Van Horne woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing two vehicles and breaking into a camper in rural Buchanan County.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jessica Lynn Maeder, 27, on June 15 for second-degree theft and burglary. Bond was set at $10,000.

According to court records, Maeder drove to 1577 Pine Creek Ave., Aurora, on June 15 where she apparently left her vehicle and took another vehicle after finding the keys inside.

She drove the stolen vehicle to the area of 1700 block of Otterville Boulevard, Independence, where she allegedly entered a camper parked by a beach and took a gun, knife and a kitchen towel. The vehicle she was driving became stuck in the sand, so she found a truck with the keys inside and drove away, court records state.