VINTON – A Vinton woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the automobile dealership where she worked over a number of years.
Vinton police charged Kelly Ann Banghart, 56, with one count of first-degree theft, and she was booked on the charge on Oct. 3 and released pending trial.
Officials at Ervin Motor Co. contacted Vinton police in September after finding suspicious transactions. Investigators allege Banghart used the business’ checking account to make $295,608.31 worth of payments on her credit card accounts between May 2015 and August 2019.
First-degree theft is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
