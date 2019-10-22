{{featured_button_text}}

VINTON – A Vinton woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the automobile dealership where she worked over a number of years.

Vinton police charged Kelly Ann Banghart, 56, with one count of first-degree theft, and she was booked on the charge on Oct. 3 and released pending trial.

Officials at Ervin Motor Co. contacted Vinton police in September after finding suspicious transactions. Investigators allege Banghart used the business’ checking account to make $295,608.31 worth of payments on her credit card accounts between May 2015 and August 2019.

First-degree theft is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
3

Tags

Load comments