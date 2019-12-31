{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman allegedly racked up more than $1,500 in stolen merchandise over three trips to Walmart before police caught up to her.

And when authorities tried to detain Shaquita Nycole McCray on Monday at her home at 426 Locust St., she allegedly struggled, kicked and tried to bite an officer.

Waterloo police arrested McCray, 31, for second-degree theft, assault on an officer and interference. Her bond was set at $6,500.

Court records allege McCray pushed a cartload of items from Walmart without paying on Sept. 18, and then returned for similar shopping trips on Sept. 20 and Oct. 3. The total valued from the three thefts was $1,557, records state.

Investigators tied McCray to the thefts using her license plates and obtained an arrest warrant, records state.

On Monday, police were called to a disturbance at the Locust Street address, and McCray allegedly attempted to fight officers when they handcuffed her, court records state.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments