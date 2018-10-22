CEDAR FALLS – One person has been arrested following a slow-speed chase in Cedar Falls over the weekend.
Police said when the vehicle finally stopped, they found the passengers included three children under the age of 7.
The driver, Erika Jeanine Bell, 26, of 1445 Oleson Road, Waterloo, was arrested for misdemeanor eluding, operating while intoxicated and three counts of child endangerment. Her bond was set at $20,000.
According to court records, around 4:50 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a disturbance at an apartment at 1813 W. Eight St. and were told a silver minivan was involved.
Officers spotted the Dodge Caravan heading east on First Street, and the van didn’t pull over when police turned on their lights and sirens. The slow pursuit lasted about a mile and a half before coming to a stop on the bridge over the Cedar River.
Children ages 9 months and 2 and 6 years were found in the vehicle, and Bell blew a .201 blood-alcohol level on a breath test, according to court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.