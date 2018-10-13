WATERLOO -- A second woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in August and stealing his shoes.
Keyaira Eugenea Haynes, 25, of 406 Sherman Ave., was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree robbery and assault with a weapon.
Police said Haynes and Miranda Marie Casillas, 26, of 412 Dane St., confronted 21-year-old Malik Javon Johnson about the theft of a debit card Aug. 11 at a Dane Street apartment building.
During the encounter, Haynes allegedly stabbed Johnson in the leg three times before both women took a pair of Air Jordan shoes from his feet.
Casillas was arrested Sept. 18.
