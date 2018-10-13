Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- A second woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in August and stealing his shoes.

Keyaira Eugenea Haynes, 25, of 406 Sherman Ave., was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree robbery and assault with a weapon.

Police said Haynes and Miranda Marie Casillas, 26, of 412 Dane St., confronted 21-year-old Malik Javon Johnson about the theft of a debit card Aug. 11 at a Dane Street apartment building.

During the encounter, Haynes allegedly stabbed Johnson in the leg three times before both women took a pair of Air Jordan shoes from his feet.

Casillas was arrested Sept. 18.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Waterloo City Reporter

Waterloo city reporter for the Courier

Load comments