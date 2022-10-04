Woman arrested for robbery in attack

WATERLOO — One person has been arrested in connection with an attack on a woman outside an apartment in September.
On Tuesday, Waterloo police arrested Tyeisha Maresh Henderson, 24, of Waterloo, on one count of second-degree robbery. She was released pending trial.
Authorities allege Henderson and others pulled up to an apartment building at 1008 Leavitt St. around 9 p.m. Sept. 20. The group began punching Imauee Cody, who was standing outside, until Cody’s sisters came outside and intervened.
Cody’s phone and keys were stolen during the assault, according to court records.