Woman arrested for ramming car, sending one to the hospital

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly ramming a vehicle in February, sending one person to the hospital.

Keishownti Marie Holmes, 20, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for willful injury causing serious injury. Bond was set at $10,000.

Authorities allege Holmes was involved in an altercation at the Kwik Star at 707 Broadway St. shortly before 11 a.m. on Feb 18. She then climbed into her Mazda 6 and backed into a Chevrolet Impala, causing damage to the passenger side and striking a second vehicle that was entering the parking lot, according to court records.

She then put the car into drive, drove around the store’s gas pumps and slammed into the Impala’s driver’s side door, injuring a woman inside. Holmes then drove off, police said.

The victim lost three teeth and had injuries to her left arm and required 22 stitches, according to court records.

