WATERLOO – A Grundy County woman has been arrested for allegedly pocketing money from a fundraiser.
Kimberly Sue Geiger, 49, of Morrison, was arrested Nov. 13 on a warrant for second-degree theft. She was released pending trial.
Court records allege Geiger organized a benefit for a Waterloo woman who suffered a spinal cord injury, and the proceeds were to go to medical bills and equipment the woman needed.
The event was held at Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale in August 2018 and raised $4,485, records state. Geiger kept the money, and the victim didn’t receive anything from the benefit, records state.
The case was investigated by the Evansdale Police Department, and officers filed charges in May 2019.
Court records show Geiger is currently on probation for a fraud conviction for allegedly receiving $9,170 worth of unemployment benefits in 2016 and 2017.
