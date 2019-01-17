STACYVILLE - A Stacyville woman was arrested for threatening a woman with a knife in Mitchell County.
Rita Aurea Torres Vazquez, 25, was charged with misdemeanor domestic abuse assault.
The incident occurred at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on East Vernon Street in Stacyville. According to court documents, a woman called 911 and told dispatch that she was being threatened with a knife. Vazquez and the woman allegedly got into a fight upstairs. Vazquez then went downstairs and picked up a large black handled knife before going back upstairs and threatening the woman, court documents said.
Law enforcement found the knife in a sheath hidden in a cupboard in the bathroom, documents said.
According to Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver, possible drug paraphernalia and marijuana were seized from the residence. Charges are pending, he said.
