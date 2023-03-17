CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Police arrested a woman who led officers on a chase Thursday across the city that also crossed into Waterloo.
Officers attempted to stop Chandra Horton of Waterloo around 8:42 p.m. near the intersection of Sunny Lane and Terrace Drive, which is on the eastern side of Cedar Falls, for a traffic violation.
Police said Horton did not stop, leading officers to pursue her into Waterloo and back into Cedar Falls. The vehicle finally stopped at the intersection of Ashworth Drive and Algonquin Drive on the western end of Cedar Falls just east of Hudson Road.
Horton was arrested for eluding, an outstanding warrant, running six red lights, driving without registration and not having a valid drivers license.
Cedar Falls Police were assisted by Black Hawk County Dispatch, the Waterloo Police Department, the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa State Patrol and Rasmusson Towing.
Photos: Supporters of former President Trump gather ahead of Davenport visit
031323-qc-nws-trump outside-03.jpg
Supporters line up outside the Adler Theater on Monday in Davenport ahead of a visit from former President Donald Trump.
NIKOS FRAZIER
031323-qc-nws-trump outside-02.jpg
Supporters line up outside the Adler Theater in Davenport ahead of a visit from former President Donald Trump on Monday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
031323-qc-nws-trump outside-05.jpg
Supporters line up outside the Adler Theater on Monday in Davenport ahead of a visit from former President Donald Trump.
NIKOS FRAZIER
031323-qc-nws-trump outside-06.jpg
Jaimi Fay of Omaha, Neb., sits for a photo as supporters line up outside the Adler Theater in Davenport on Monday ahead of a visit from former President Donald Trump.
NIKOS FRAZIER, QUAD CITY TIMES
031323-qc-nws-trump outside-01.jpg
Supporters line-up outside the Adler Theater on Third Street ahead of a visit from former President Donald Trump, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
031323-qc-nws-trump outside-04.jpg
Campaign pins for former President Donald Trump are seen attached to a hat as supporters line-up outside the Adler Theater on Third Street ahead of a visit Trump, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
031323-qc-nws-adler001
Donald Trump supporters are lined up in front of the River Center in Davenport Monday, March 13, 2023. The former president is scheduled to take the stage at the Adler Theater at 6:15 p.m.
TOM LOEWY
031323-qc-nws-adler
Donald Trump Supporters are lined up outside of the River Center in Davenport the morning of Monday, March 13. The former president is set to appear later in the evening with a speech about education policy.
SARAH WATSON
031323-qc-nws-trump outside-07.jpg
Supporters line-up along Main Street ahead of a visit from former President Donald Trump Monday in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
031323-qc-nws-trump outside-09.jpg
Supporters line up along 3rd Street ahead of a visit from former President Donald Trump, Monday in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
031323-qc-nws-trump outside-12.jpg
Supporters line-up outside the Adler Theatre on Third Street ahead of a visit from former President Donald Trump, Monday in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
031323-qc-nws-trump outside-10.jpg
Supporters line-up outside the Adler Theater on Third Street ahead of a visit from former President Donald Trump, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
031323-qc-nws-trump outside-08.jpg
Supporters line-up along Third Street ahead of a visit from former President Donald Trump, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
031323-qc-nws-trump outside-19.jpg
Supporters line up outside the Adler Theatre on Third Street ahead of a visit from former President Donald Trump Monday in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
031323-qc-nws-trump outside-11.jpg
Supporters line-up outside the Adler Theatre on Third Street ahead of a visit from former President Donald Trump Monday in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
031323-qc-nws-trump outside-16.jpg
Supporters line-up outside the Adler Theater on Third Street ahead of a visit from former President Donald Trump, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
031323-qc-nws-trump outside-15.jpg
Supporters line-up outside the Adler Theater on Third Street ahead of a visit from former President Donald Trump, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
031323-qc-nws-trump outside-13.jpg
Supporters line-up outside the Adler Theater on Third Street ahead of a visit from former President Donald Trump, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
031323-qc-nws-trump outside-18.jpg
Supporters line-up along Main Street ahead of a visit from former President Donald Trump, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
031323-qc-nws-trump outside-17.jpg
Supporters line-up along Main Street ahead of a visit from former President Donald Trump, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
031323-qc-nws-trump outside-14.jpg
Supporters line-up outside the Adler Theater on Third Street ahead of a visit from former President Donald Trump, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
