Woman arrested for hitting woman with her car in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly running over another woman following a dispute last weekend.

Waterloo police arrested Marilyn Lynn Meron, 30, on Friday on charges of simple assault and serious injury by vehicle. Her bond was set at $35,000.

Police were called to a dispute involving Meron and 28-year-old Katline Woods in the 1100 block of Logan Avenue around 2:50 p.m. on Sept. 5. When officers arrived they found Woods on the ground in the alley. She was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

She suffered broken bones and internal injuries.

Authorities allege Meron was driving in a reckless manner with disregard for the safety of others when she hit Woods.

Court records allege Meron went to the address because of a dispute with Woods’ boyfriend. At some point, Meron slapped Woods in the face.

After the slap, Meron attempted to leave in her Chevrolet Impala, and Woods attempted to open the vehicle’s door as Meron put the car in reverse, according to court records. Woods was pulled under the vehicle, and Meron then drove off and went home, records state.