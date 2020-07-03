Woman arrested for hitting person with car in Waterloo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting a woman with her car.

The driver allegedly drove at a group of people in a back yard and stuck the victim with her Chevrolet Impala before backing up, trying to hit her again and yelling “you don’t know who you’re messing with.”

Police apparently figured out the “who” and arrested 34-year-old Tracey Lynn Lee for assault while displaying a weapon and driving while barred. Bond was set at $5,000.

The attack happened at about 1:05 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Newton Street. The victim, Carlie Deeds, was struck in the knees and fell onto the Impala’s hood, according to police.

Court records allege Lee was upset because someone at the address ignored her phone call and was hanging out without her.

