WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting three people with her vehicle over the weekend.

Police arrested Zaria Alissa Nix, 19, on Tuesday for one count of willful injury causing serious injury and two counts of willful injury causing bodily injury. She was released pending trial.

Nix had been involved in an altercation in the area of Gable and North Barclay streets around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. Following the altercation, Nix got into her Kia Optima, backed up and then accelerated forward into three people standing in front of her vehicle, records state. Witnesses said the impact sent the pedestrians flying into the air.

When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old male unconscious and bleeding from the mouth, nose and ear. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for treatment.

Another victim had a limp and a third had a head injury. They refused treatment, police said.

Here's what the most popular electric vehicles cost the average driver to own Intro #10. Hyundai Kona Electric #9. Tesla Model S #8. Porsche Taycan #7. Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback #6. Nissan Leaf #5. Volkswagen ID.4 #4. Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV #3. Ford Mustang Mach-E #2. Tesla Model 3 #1. Tesla Model Y