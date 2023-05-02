WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun to scare another woman in October.

Police arrested Shaparis Zhane Davis, 29, on Monday on a warrant for intimidation with a weapon, reckless use of a firearm and carrying weapons.

According to court records, the victim went to Davis’ home on Rosehill Terrace on Oct. 31 to pick up some items. Davis allegedly walked outside, pointed a gun at her and fired a shot, records state.

The bullet struck the ground near the woman’s vehicle. No injuries were reported, and the victim drove off.

A nearby camera recorded the incident.

Davis fled her home through the back door when police arrived, and officers found a 9 mm Kimber Ultra II pistol in the house, court records state.

Davis was also arrested for assault for allegedly attacking the same woman in a store parking lot in January.

