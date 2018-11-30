Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly concealing her criminal history when she applied for a job at the local casino.

Police allege Nicole Marie Titus, 33, didn’t mention out-of-state drug convictions when she was hired by the Isle Casino Hotel in September.

She was arrested on Wednesday night for making a false statement on a gaming license, a misdemeanor, following an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Bond was set at $1,000.

According to court records, Titus was hired by the Isle on Sept. 13 and filed for a license with the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. The application asked about convictions for any offense aside from traffic violations, and Titus denied any convictions.

Investigators said she failed to report a felony heroin conviction in connection with a 2009 burglary investigation in Rock County, Wisconsin, as well as convictions for bad checks in Wisconsin, court records state.

