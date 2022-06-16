Woman arrested for entering Waterloo house, eating food

WATERLOO — A woman has been arrested for allegedly entering another person’s home and helping herself to food inside.

Careena Cae Schroeder, 32, was arrested Tuesday for third-degree burglary. Bond was set at $5,000.

Police were called to a home at 1624 Logan Ave. around 4:10 p.m. after the woman entered the house. A resident, who didn’t know Schroeder, was sleeping and awoke to the sound of Schroder eating food in the kitchen.

Schroeder then left the house, and the resident followed her Cutler Street.

Schroeder had also allegedly entered other buildings that day, according to court records.

Court records show Schroeder was cited for trespassing in April 2020 after flailing her arms in the backyard of a Cutler Street home and then entering an enclosed porch.

