Woman arrested for attempted murder in Independence road rage incident

INDEPENDENCE – An Oelwein woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill someone during a road rage incident and a fight in Independence.

Independence police arrested Heather Lynn Beck, 36, on charge of attempted murder and second-degree criminal mischief, according to the police department.

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, police were called to a disturbance in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue Northwest. Witnesses said a driver had intentionally rammed another vehicle numerous times over a distance of six or seven blocks, police said.

