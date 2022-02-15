Woman arrested for attempted murder in Independence road rage incident

INDEPENDENCE – An Oelwein woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill someone during a road rage incident and a fight in Independence.

Independence police arrested Heather Lynn Beck, 36, on charge of attempted murder and second-degree criminal mischief, according to the police department.

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, police were called to a disturbance in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue Northwest. Witnesses said a driver had intentionally rammed another vehicle numerous times over a distance of six or seven blocks, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.