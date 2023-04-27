WATERLOO — Bond has been set at $100,000 for a Waterloo woman accused of taking money from her mother shortly before her death in 2022.

Latonia Marie Cosby, 54, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for first-degree theft.

Authorities allege she took a settlement her mother received from a railway accident, depriving other heirs – two other sisters and two brothers.

According to court records, Latonia Cosby’s mother, Oneida Cosby, had received a large settlement from a lawsuit.

The mother had been injured in September 2017 when she was 67 years old. She was walking back from the store and encountered a parked train blocking her path at Logan Avenue and Center Streets.

When she began climbing through the cars to get to the other side, the train lurched forward, severing one leg and heavily damaging the other.

She, and others who were injured by similar train accidents, took Canadian National Railway to court in 2018. Details of the settlement – finalized in 2021 – weren't disclosed.

Latonia Cosby had power of attorney for her mother and she removed $133,000 from her mother’s joint account in February 2022.

Oneida Cosby died several days later at the age of 72. She had been living in a downtown apartment and didn’t have a will.

Authorities interviewed Latonia Cosby about the money, and she claimed she gave it to family members but was unable to provide details, according to court records. She left the state following the interview, records say.

Records show she left behind little more than $900 in her bank account, a specialized lift and bed and an electric scooter chair.

The Iowa Department of Human Services filed a claim on the estate seeking $174,000 in reimbursement for the state medical assistance program.

