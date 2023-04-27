She, and others who were injured by similar train accidents, took Canadian National Railway to court in 2018. Details of the settlement – finalized in 2021 – weren't disclosed.
Latonia Cosby had power of attorney for her mother and she removed $133,000 from her mother’s joint account in February 2022.
Oneida Cosby died several days later at the age of 72. She had been living in a downtown apartment and didn’t have a will.
Authorities interviewed Latonia Cosby about the money, and she claimed she gave it to family members but was unable to provide details, according to court records. She left the state following the interview, records say.
Records show she left behind little more than $900 in her bank account, a specialized lift and bed and an electric scooter chair.
The Iowa Department of Human Services filed a claim on the estate seeking $174,000 in reimbursement for the state medical assistance program.