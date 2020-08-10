Woman arrested for allegedly shooting into a car carrying children in Facebook argument

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly shooting into a car carrying children and others in April.
Witnesses told police that Maylesha Dominique Campbell, 26, of 624 Linn St., was upset with Lashun Brown over a Facebook post and had been trying to fight Brown on the day of April 22, according to court records.
Brown was at a house at 500 Riehl St. when Campbell showed up around 4 p.m., records state. Brown had a family member drive her to her home in the 900 block of Riehl Street, and when they arrived they found Campbell waiting, records state.
An argument broke out, and Campbell pulled out a handgun and fired into the vehicle, records state. The bullet entered the back driver’s side door where Brown’s children were seated.
No injuries were reported.
Waterloo police arrested Campbell on Sunday for intimidation with a weapon. She was released pending trial.
