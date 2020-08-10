You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting into a car carrying children in Facebook argument
0 comments
top story

Woman arrested for allegedly shooting into a car carrying children in Facebook argument

{{featured_button_text}}
042220jr-shooting-riehl-4

Waterloo police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Riehl Street on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly shooting into a car carrying children and others in April.

Witnesses told police that Maylesha Dominique Campbell, 26, of 624 Linn St., was upset with Lashun Brown over a Facebook post and had been trying to fight Brown on the day of April 22, according to court records.

Maylesha Dominique Campbell

Maylesha Dominique Campbell  

Brown was at a house at 500 Riehl St. when Campbell showed up around 4 p.m., records state. Brown had a family member drive her to her home in the 900 block of Riehl Street, and when they arrived they found Campbell waiting, records state.

An argument broke out, and Campbell pulled out a handgun and fired into the vehicle, records state. The bullet entered the back driver’s side door where Brown’s children were seated.

No injuries were reported.

Waterloo police arrested Campbell on Sunday for intimidation with a weapon. She was released pending trial.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

+10 
+10 
Breasia Terrell
+10 
+10 
Julian Murray
+10 
+10 
Daniela Salinas-mejia
+10 
+10 
Fredrick Workman
+10 
+10 
Benjamin Roseland
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News