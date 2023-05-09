WESTGATE — An Oelwein woman has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire in a Westgate apartment.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested Lakesha S. Hicks, 39, on Monday for one count of first-degree arson.

One of the residents inside the apartment awoke to the sound of a dog barking and noticed the room was filled with smoke, according to deputies.

The occupants put out the fire with an extinguisher before it could spread, deputies said.

Court records show the fire came just days after Hicks had been sentenced to a $105 fine for a disorderly conduct charge where she was accused of breaking items in the emergency room waiting area at MercyOne Oelwein in April.

