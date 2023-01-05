Woman arrested for allegedly selling stolen car

WATERLOO — A Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested for allegedly selling a car stolen in Waterloo to another person.

Caneysha Quinette Boldon, 42, was arrested for forgery and second-degree theft. Bond was set at $17,000.

According to court records, the victim reported her 2005 Ford Taurus stolen on Nov. 5. Authorities allege Boldon sold the car to another person for $500 on Nov. 7 and forged signatures on the vehicle’s title to transfer it.

Boldon, formerly of Charles City, is also awaiting trial on a charges of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and driving while suspended after she was allegedly found driving a stolen Ford Focus in Waterloo on Nov. 15.

Americans lost over $4.2 billion to cybercrime in 2020—here’s how to keep yourself safe Americans lost over $4.2 billion to cybercrime in 2020—here’s how to keep yourself safe Credit card fraud Tech support fraud Personal data breach Real estate fraud Spoofing Identity theft Non-payment and non-delivery scams Investment fraud Confidence fraud Compromised email