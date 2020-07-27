Woman arrested for allegedly inserting counterfeit $100 bill into slot machine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to pass a counterfeit $100 at the casino.

Shallyn Louise Taylor, 40, was arrested July 21 for one count of forgery. She remains free pending trial.

DCI agents allege Taylor inserted a bogus $100 bill into a slot machine at the Isle Casino Hotel around 2:10 a.m. June 21. The machine apparently spotted the fake bill, locked up and issued an alarm.

Taylor allegedly walked away from the machine when it locked up, left the counterfeit bill and didn’t notify anyone of the matter or attempt to get credit, according to court records.

