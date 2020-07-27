You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman arrested for allegedly inserting counterfeit $100 bill into slot machine
0 comments
top story

Woman arrested for allegedly inserting counterfeit $100 bill into slot machine

{{featured_button_text}}
072220bp-isle-hotel-casino-1

Isle Casino Hotel in Waterloo, Iowa. Photographed Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to pass a counterfeit $100 at the casino.

Shallyn Louise Taylor, 40, was arrested July 21 for one count of forgery. She remains free pending trial.

DCI agents allege Taylor inserted a bogus $100 bill into a slot machine at the Isle Casino Hotel around 2:10 a.m. June 21. The machine apparently spotted the fake bill, locked up and issued an alarm.

Taylor allegedly walked away from the machine when it locked up, left the counterfeit bill and didn’t notify anyone of the matter or attempt to get credit, according to court records.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

+10 
+10 
Breasia Terrell
+10 
+10 
Julian Murray
+10 
+10 
Daniela Salinas-mejia
+10 
+10 
Fredrick Workman
+10 
+10 
Benjamin Roseland
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News