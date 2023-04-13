WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested after she allegedly called 911 to report that she had been shot in the foot on Monday night.

Upon arriving at Edwina Ann Lewis’ apartment at 765 Russell Road on Monday night, officers noticed her walking without difficulty, and she didn’t have a gunshot wound to her foot or anywhere else.

Also, no one else in the area was shot.

Court records allege Lewis was a frequent 911 caller in the previous days for matters that turned out to be unfounded.

The Monday night bogus shooting call drew five Waterloo police officers, one Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy and Waterloo Fire Rescue paramedics, court records state.

Lewis, 39, was arrested for making a false report to a public entity, a misdemeanor. She was released pending trial.

