WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested following a Wednesday night car chase that cut through residential yards.
A patrol officer attempted to stop a Ford Focus for a bad headlight around 9:30 p.m. in the area of West Ninth Street and Williston Avenue. The vehicle took off, going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone and running stoplights and stop signs before eventually stopping in the 1100 block of Liberty Avenue.
The driver ran off and was detained a short distance away, and officers found meth in the vehicle.
Kaylee Jo Harting, 35, of 308 Sunnyside Ave., was arrested for felony eluding and possession of meth. She was also arrested on a warrant for escape for allegedly failing to return to the Women’s Center for Change on Dec. 18 when she was serving time for theft and drugs.
