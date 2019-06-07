WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested after she allegedly fired a handgun in an attempt to scare another woman away.
Police arrested Samantha Aubreauna Wilson, 25, of 113 Lafayette St., for intimidation with a weapon, reckless use of a firearm and going armed.
Wilson told police that the victim, Shae Shepherd, had parked in front of her house and refused when Wilson asked her to leave, according to court records. Wilson then went to her house, retrieved a pistol and fired two shots, records.
Officers responding to the gunfire found Wilson in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street with a 9mm SCCY handgun. Wilson allegedly told police she had fired a warning shot into the air and then shot a second time into the ground.
No injuries were reported.
