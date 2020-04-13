Woman arrested during morning chase in Waterloo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been detained following a chase that wound through a Waterloo neighborhood Monday.

Miranda Jean Norelius, 32, also known as Miranda Saul, was arrested for eluding, interference and driving while suspended. Bond was set at $4,900.

Officers attempted to stop Norelius on Monday morning, and she allegedly continued driving at low speeds around the area of West Fifth and Allen streets before stopping in the 700 block of Grant Street.

In 2017, a man Norelius described as her husband, Eric Norelius, was involved in a protracted police pursuit that included a sheriff’s deputy shooting at his vehicle.

