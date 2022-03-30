 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman arrested after Waterloo police find stolen shotgun

Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested after police found a stolen shotgun Monday.

Officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team contacted the woman at the Waterloo Public Library on Commercial Street as part of an ongoing investigation around 1:30 p.m. Authorities found a single-shot 12 gauge Savage Stevens Model 49 in her book bag, according to police.

The shotgun had a barrel under 18 inches, and the shoulder stock was cut off, records state.

Investigators determined the gun had been reported stolen in Janesville.

Bailey Montana Jacobs, 23, was arrested for fifth-degree theft and possession of a short-barrel shotgun. Bond was set at $10,000.

