WATERLOO -- A Waterloo woman was nabbed on drunk driving charges after her van got stuck on railroad tracks.
Melissa Jean Worrell, 32, of 646 Hope Ave., was arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday near the Canadian National Railway tracks at Columbia and Hanover streets.
Police were called on a report of a van stuck on the tracks and found Worrell, who was behind the wheel, had driven about two blocks to the east on the tracks. A breath test put her blood alcohol contact above the legal 0.08 limit, police said.
The vehicle was towed off the railroad tracks.
