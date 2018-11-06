Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo woman was nabbed on drunk driving charges after her van got stuck on railroad tracks.

Melissa Jean Worrell, 32, of 646 Hope Ave., was arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday near the Canadian National Railway tracks at Columbia and Hanover streets.

Police were called on a report of a van stuck on the tracks and found Worrell, who was behind the wheel, had driven about two blocks to the east on the tracks. A breath test put her blood alcohol contact above the legal 0.08 limit, police said.

The vehicle was towed off the railroad tracks.

