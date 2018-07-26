Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a package from a porch over the weekend.

A neighbor called police after seeing a woman on a bike take a parcel from in front of a house in the 900 block of Bertch Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

A patrol officer found the woman carrying a package a short time later in the area of West Fourth and Allen streets.

Michelle Marie Dean, 32, of 428 Locust St., was arrested for trespassing, fifth-degree theft and possession of marijuana.

