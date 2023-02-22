WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested after her 1-year-old son was injured with drain cleaner.

The child also tested positive for methamphetamine and THC, according to court records.

Police arrested Kayla Lynn Tiefel, 23, on Friday on charges of child endangerment by meth exposure and neglect of a dependent person. Bond was set at $20,000.

A judge has issued a restraining order in the case.

Paramedics were called to her home at 1222 Lincoln St. on Jan. 5 for a report of a child with chemical burns.

Tiefel told investigators that she had just stepped out of the shower when she noticed the child had drain cleaner down the front of his onesie, records state.

Officers found an open bottle of Drano near where the son and another child had been. They determined the cleaner had been kept in an unlocked cabinet under the sink and didn’t have a child safety cap.

The child suffered burns to the chest and esophagus and was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for an operation to remove and repair damaged tissue, records state. He was placed in a medically induced coma, records state.

While in the hospital, doctors tested a hair sample from the child and found traces of meth and THC, records state.

Police also found meth on top of a small refrigerator in Tiefel’s bedroom that would have been accessible to the child.

Tiefel is also awaiting sentencing in connection with a December 2021 home robbery on South Street.

