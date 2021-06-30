Woman arrested after fleeing hospital and breaking into Waterloo homes

WATERLOO – A Cedar Falls woman has been arrested for breaking into homes after walking away from a hospital on Monday.

Police arrested Amanda Jo Casey, 35, of 5131 University Ave., on Tuesday for carrying weapons, second-degree burglary and two counts of each fourth-degree criminal mischief and trespassing.

According to court records, Casey was on parole for a meth-related charge when she left UnityPoint-Allen Hospital emergency room on Monday morning.

A short time later, she kicked open the door to an apartment at 500 West Dale Street, held a large butcher knife over her head and told the resident she needed help because the police were after her, records state.

She then dropped the knife and ran off.

Later that morning she allegedly went to an address on West Airline Highway where she punched out a window in a door, injuring her arm and leaving blood all over the porch, records state. She traded the shorts she was wearing for a curtain that she tied around herself like a shirt and left, according to police.